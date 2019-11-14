Java Algorithms and Clients
Design goals. Our original goal for this book was to cover the 50 algorithms that every programmer should know. We use the word programmer to refer to anyone engaged in trying to accomplish something with the help of a computer, including scientists, engineers, and applications developers, not to mention college students in science, engineering, and computer science. The code is optimized for clarity, portability, and efficiency. While some of our implementations are as fast as their counterparts in java.util, our primary goal is to express the core algorithmic idea in an elegant and efficient manner. While we embrace some advanced Java features (such as generics and iterators), we avoid others that would interfere with the exposition (such as inheritance and concurrency).
Algorithms and clients in the textbook. The list below includes nearly 200 Java programs (some are clients, some others are basic infrastructure). Click on the program name to access the Java code; click on the description to access the javadoc; click on the data file names to access the data. You can download all of the programs as algs4.jar and the data as algs4-data.zip.
Standard input and output libraries.We use these standard input and output libraries from Introduction to Programming: An Interdisciplinary Approach. They are part of algs4.jar.
Installing Java.Here are instructions for installing a Java programming environment on your operating system: Mac OS X, Windows, or Linux.
Installing the textbook libraries.To use the textbook libraries, download algs4.jar and it to the classpath. Do not unjar it. Here is how to accomplish that in a variety of environments:
- IntelliJ. The IntelliJ project folders that we suppply for COS 226 and Coursera are configured to put algs4.jar in the Java classpath.
- Mac OS X Terminal (automatic). The Mac OS X installer downloads algs4.jar to the /usr/local/lift folder and provides the wrapper scripts javac-algs4 and java-algs4, which classpath in algs4.jar, for use in the Terminal.
- Windows Git Bash (automatic). The Windows installer downloads algs4.jar to the C:\Program Files\LIFT-CS folder; adds it the Git Bash classpath; and provides the wrapper scripts javac-algs4 and java-algs4, which classpath in algs4.jar, for use from Git Bash.
- Windows Command Prompt (manual).
Download algs4.jar to a folder,
say C:\Users\username\algs4.
Next, add algs4.jar to the CLASSPATH environment variable.
-
Windows 7: Start -> Computer -> System Properties -> Advanced system settings -> Environment Variables -> User variables -> CLASSPATH.
Vista: Start -> My Computer -> Properties -> Advanced -> Environment Variables -> User variables -> CLASSPATH.
- Prepend the following to the beginning of the CLASSPATH variable:
C:\Users\username\algs4\algs4.jar;
The semicolons separate entries in the CLASSPATH.
- Click OK three times.
If you don't see a variable named CLASSPATH, click New and in the popup window enter CLASSPATH for the variable name. Then, perform the instructions above.
-
- Windows Command Prompt (heavy handed). Download algs4.jar and put it in the directory %SystemRoot%\Sun\Java\lib\ext\.
- Mac OS X Terminal (manual).
Download algs4.jar to a folder,
say ~/algs4. Depending on your shell, add the following line or lines to the
file specified:
- Bourne-again shell (bash). Add the following line to the file ~/.bash_profile (if it exists);
otherwise add it to the file ~/.bash_login (if it exists); otherwise,
add it to the file ~/.profile (if it doesn't exist, create it first):
export CLASSPATH=$CLASSPATH:~/algs4/algs4.jar
The colons separate entries in the CLASSPATH.
- C shell (csh). Add the following line to the file
~/.cshrc
(if it doesn't exist, create it first):
if ( !($?CLASSPATH) ) then setenv CLASSPATH .:~/algs4/algs4.jar else setenv CLASSPATH .:~/algs4/algs4.jar:${CLASSPATH} endif
- Bourne shell (sh). Add the following line to the file ~/.profile
(if it doesn't exist, create it first):
export CLASSPATH=$CLASSPATH:~/algs4/algs4.jar
- T shell (tcsh). Add the following line to the file ~/.tcshrc (if it exists); otherwise
add it to the file ~/.cshrc
(if it doesn't exist, create it first):
if ( !($?CLASSPATH) ) then setenv CLASSPATH .:~/algs4/algs4.jar else setenv CLASSPATH .:~/algs4/algs4.jar:${CLASSPATH} endif
- Bourne-again shell (bash). Add the following line to the file ~/.bash_profile (if it exists); otherwise add it to the file ~/.bash_login (if it exists); otherwise, add it to the file ~/.profile (if it doesn't exist, create it first):
- Mac OS X (heavy handed). Download algs4.jar and put it in the folder /Users/username/Library/Java/Extensions/.
- Linux Command Line (manual). Follow the same instructions as for Mac OS X Terminal.
- Linux (heavy handed). Download algs4.jar and put it in the directory /usr/java/packages/lib/ext/.
- DrJava (manual). Download algs4.jar to a folder and add algs4.jar to the classpath via Preferences -> Resources -> Extra Classpath -> Add.
- Eclipse (manual). Download algs4.jar to a folder and add algs4.jar to the classpath variable to the build path of a project via Project -> Properties -> Java Build Path -> Libaries -> Add External JARs.
Accessing the textbook libraries.To access the classes in algs4.jar, you will need to use import statements like the ones below:
import edu.princeton.cs.algs4.MinPQ; import edu.princeton.cs.algs4.StdIn;
Download our test data files.To use the data, unzip algs4-data.zip. It will create a subdirectory algs4-data with all of the data files used in the textbook.
Git.We maintain the source code in a Git repository, suitable for use with Maven or Gradle.
Maven and Gradle.We maintain algs4.jar as a Bintray resource, for use with Maven or Gradle.
Exercise solutions.Here is a list of solutions to selected coding exercises.
|1
|FUNDAMENTALS
|1.2.13
|Transaction.java
|transaction data type
|1.2.16
|Rational.java
|rational number data type
|1.2.19
|Date.java
|date data type
|1.3.1
|FixedCapacityStackOfStrings.java
|add isFull() method to stack
|1.3.4
|Parentheses.java
|balanced parentheses
|1.3.7
|Stack.java
|add peek() method to stack
|1.3.10
|InfixToPostfix.java
|infix-to-postfix conversion
|1.3.11
|EvaluatePostfix.java
|evaluate a postfix expression
|1.3.14
|ResizingArrayQueue.java
|resizing array queue
|1.3.37
|Josephus.java
|Josephus problem
|1.4.14
|FourSum.java
|brute-force 4-sum
|1.5.7
|QuickUnionUF.java
|quick union
|1.5.7
|QuickFindUF.java
|quick find
|1.5.17
|ErdosRenyi.java
|Erdos-Renyi simulation
|2
|SORTING
|2.1.1
|TraceSelection.java
|trace of selection sort
|2.1.4
|TraceInsertion.java
|trace of insertion sort
|2.1.9
|TraceShell.java
|trace of shellsort
|2.1.21
|Transaction.java
|add natural order to Transaction
|2.1.22
|SortTransactions.java
|sort transactions
|2.1.23
|InsertionX.java
|insertion sort with sentinel
|2.1.24
|InsertionX.java
|insertion sort with half exchanges
|2.2.2
|TraceMerge.java
|mergesort trace
|2.2.3
|TraceMergeBU.java
|bottom-up mergesort trace
|2.2.9
|Merge.java
|mergesort without static array
|2.2.11
|MergeX.java
|improved mergesort
|2.2.19
|Inversions.java
|count number of inversions
|2.2.20
|Merge.java
|index sort
|2.3.1
|TracePartition.java
|partition trace
|2.3.2
|TraceQuick.java
|quicksort trace
|2.3.5
|Sort2distinct.java
|sort array with 2 distinct keys
|2.3.12
|TraceQuick3way.java
|3-way quicksort trace
|2.3.16
|QuickBest.java
|best-case for quicksort
|2.3.22
|QuickX.java
|Bentley-McIlroy 3-way quicksort
|2.4.3
|OrderedArrayMaxPQ.java
|ordered array priority queue
|2.4.3
|UnorderedArrayMaxPQ.java
|unordered array priority queue
|2.4.15
|MaxPQ.java
|check if an array is heap-ordered
|2.4.25
|CubeSum.java
|find a^3 + b^3 = c^3 + d^3
|2.4.33
|IndexMaxPQ.java
|index priority queue
|2.5.8
|Frequency.java
|count word frequencies
|2.5.12
|SPT.java
|shortest processing time first rule
|2.5.13
|LPT.java
|longest processing time first rule
|2.5.14
|Domain.java
|sort by reverse domain name
|2.5.16
|California.java
|2003 California gubernatorial election order
|2.5.19
|KendallTau.java
|Kendall Tau distance
|2.5.24
|StableMinPQ.java
|stable priority queue
|2.5.25
|Point2D.java
|point comparators
|2.5.27
|Insertion.java
|index sort
|2.5.28
|FileSorter.java
|sort files by name
|3
|SEARCHING
|3.1.1
|GPA.java
|compute GPA
|3.1.2
|ArrayST.java
|unordered-array symbol table
|3.1.5
|SequentialSearchST.java
|add size(), delete(), and keys()
|3.1.16
|BinarySearchST.java
|add delete()
|3.1.17
|BinarySearchST.java
|add floor()
|3.1.29
|TestBinarySearchST.java
|test client
|3.1.30
|BinarySearchST.java
|check internal invariants
|3.2.6
|BST.java
|add height() method
|3.2.10
|TestBST.java
|test client
|3.2.13
|NonrecursiveBST.java
|nonrecursive BST
|3.2.25
|PerfectBalance.java
|perfectly balanced BST
|3.2.32
|BST.java
|order check
|3.2.33
|BST.java
|rank/select check
|4
|GRAPHS
|4.1.3
|Graph.java
|add copy constructor
|4.1.13
|BreadthFirstPaths.java
|add distTo() method
|4.1.23
|BaconHistogram.java
|histogram of Bacon numbers
|4.1.26
|DegreesOfSeparationDFS.java
|degrees of separation with DFS
|4.1.27
|MemoryOfGraph.java
|memory of Graph data type
|4.1.36
|Bridge.java
|find bridges
|4.2.3
|Digraph.java
|add copy constructor
|4.2.21
|MemoryOfDigraph.java
|memory of Digraph data type
|4.2.23
|DirectedEulerianCycle.java
|directed Eulerian cycle
|4.2.31
|TopologicalX.java
|queue-based topologial sort
|4.2.39
|WebCrawler.java
|web crawler
|4.3.9
|EdgeWeightedGraph.java
|edge-weighted graph constructor
|4.3.11
|MemoryOfEdgeWeightedGraph.java
|memory of edge-weighted graph
|4.3.17
|EdgeWeightedGraph.java
|add toString() to EdgeWeightedGraph
|4.3.21
|PrimMST.java
|add edges() to PrimMST
|4.3.22
|PrimMST.java
|minimum spanning forest
|4.3.22
|KruskalMST.java
|minimum spanning forest
|4.3.33
|KruskalMST.java
|MST certification
|4.3.43
|BoruvkaMST.java
|Boruvka's algorithm
|4.4.2
|EdgeWeightedDigraph.java
|add toString() method
|4.4.11
|MemoryOfEdgeWeightedDigraph.java
|memory of EdgeWeightedDigraph data type
|4.4.12
|Topological.java
|topological sort in edge-weighted digraphs
|4.4.12
|EdgeWeightedDirectedCycle.java
|directed cycle in edge-weighted digraphs
|4.4.28
|AcyclicLP.java
|longest paths in DAGs
|4.4.35
|LazyDijkstraSP.java
|lazy implementation of Dijkstra
Q + A
Q. What is the easiest way to execute the main() method in classes that are contained in algs4.jar?
A. If you used our autoinstaller, you can execute with a command like
% java-algs4 edu.princeton.cs.algs4.StdDraw
Q. Can I use algs4.jar in my project?
A. The library algs4.jar is released under the GNU General Public License, version 3 (GPLv3). If you wish to license the code under different terms, please contact us to discuss.
Q. There are some classic algorithms missing from your library. Can I help you add more?
A.
Here are a few algorithms on our wishlist.
If you wish to implement any of these and contribute to algs4.jar, send us an email
and we'd be happy to include your code with an appropriate attribution.
Be sure to thoroughly test and comment your code; strive for clarity; and use a style
consistent with the other programs in the library.